Investors pour into latest UK BTL offering

Investors continue to show near limitless demand for new UK RMBS supply, with the latest buy to let transaction heavily oversubscribed down the capital stack.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05:45 PM

Precise Mortgage Funding 2017-1B, issued by UK specialist lender Precise Mortgages, was priced at 75bp over Libor for its triple-A tranche. The double-A and single-A tranches were priced at 170bp and 215bp over Libor, respectively. 

The deal was met with high demand from investors, who have been eager to ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,872 9 22.82
2 Citi 5,854 5 19.44
3 Goldman Sachs 4,763 3 15.82
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 5.00
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 4.69

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%