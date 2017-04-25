Watermark
Go to Asia edition

CommonBond launches in-school financing, eyes more ABS

Online student loan refinancing platform, CommonBond, has launched a lending program for borrowers who are still in school, with the loans potentially bound for future securitizations from the company, according to CEO David Klein.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 25 Apr 2017

Last year, CommonBond brought two deals backed by refinancing loans. The most recent deal was priced in October, and was three times oversubscribed. This year, the company could potentially double the number of ABS offerings it brings to market, Klein told GlobalCapital

“We’ll continue to come to the market ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,778 8 22.97
2 Citi 5,854 5 19.84
3 Goldman Sachs 4,763 3 16.14
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 5.10
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 4.79

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%