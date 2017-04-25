Watermark
Soho House goes private for £375m refinancing

Private members club Soho House has secured a £375m refinancing deal from Permira Debt Managers, the latter’s largest direct lending deal to date, following its pulled high yield bond issue in 2015.

  • By Max Bower
  • 25 Apr 2017

The deal comprises a £275m senior secured loan and an additional £100m for “further global expansion of the business.”

Proceeds refinance Soho House’s existing £152.5 million of 9.125% senior secured notes due 2018 and its £40 million of PIK notes due 2019.

Soho House has had a chequered ...

