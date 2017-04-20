PFC finds no takers for 10 year euro loan

PFC had approached banks under track II of the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on external debt, which allows non-bank financial companies (NBFCs), infrastructure firms and those that support them, to issue debt with a minimum maturity of 10 years, with no requirements around hedging.NBFCs and infrastructure ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.