Watermark
Go to Asia edition

US state attorneys rail against DoE student loan servicing move

In a letter to US Department of Education secretary Betsy DeVos on Monday, attorneys general of 21 states expressed their concerns over the dismantling of “common-sense” Obama-era student loan servicing reforms.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 24 Apr 2017
The letter addresses DeVos’s April 11 decision to revoke memorandums put in place by former President Barack Obama to ease the burden of student loan debt for borrowers. DeVos's rollbacks include the reversal of a ban on the charging of high fees by student loans servicers for defaulted borrowers, ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 6,778 8 22.97
2 Citi 5,854 5 19.84
3 Goldman Sachs 4,763 3 16.14
4 Societe Generale 1,506 3 5.10
5 Rabobank 1,413 2 4.79

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 24 Apr 2017
1 Citi 38,486.16 95 14.84%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 35,181.47 86 13.56%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 24,415.38 74 9.41%
4 JPMorgan 17,158.72 50 6.62%
5 Goldman Sachs 13,413.44 31 5.17%