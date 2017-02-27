Watermark
Go to Asia edition
SSA

Funding scorecard: supranationals

This week's scorecard looks at the progress supranationals have made in their funding programmes this year.

  • By Lewis McLellan, Sharon Kits Kimathi
  • 03:00 PM
BorrowerAmount raisedTotal funding requirement% raisedDate

AfDB		$5.5bn$9.4bn59%Apr 21

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

European Sovereign Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 Barclays 8,822.61 13
2 Citi 7,368.99 9
3 BNP Paribas 7,280.82 10
4 HSBC 6,965.75 11
5 JPMorgan 6,400.12 9

Dollar Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 10 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 22,242.25 55 12.48%
2 Citi 19,481.25 49 10.93%
3 Deutsche Bank 14,012.00 31 7.86%
4 HSBC 13,736.18 31 7.71%
5 Barclays 12,029.58 28 6.75%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2017
1 Barclays 19,895.10 43 9.86%
2 JPMorgan 16,100.70 41 7.98%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 14,715.49 37 7.29%
4 Credit Agricole CIB 13,312.37 36 6.60%
5 HSBC 12,937.56 41 6.41%

Bookrunners of Global SSA (Excl US Agency)

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 39,067.52 180 8.50%
2 Citi 32,458.25 115 7.06%
3 Barclays 30,658.65 76 6.67%
4 Deutsche Bank 29,302.58 107 6.38%
5 HSBC 28,071.48 101 6.11%