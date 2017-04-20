CME Europe to stop trading numerous illiquid products

CME Group said on April 12 that it would close its European derivatives exchange and clearing business by the end of 2017.This decision was taken because many of its European customers preferred to use the global CME products directly through ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.