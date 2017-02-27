Top of levloan market called as Micro Focus leans on dollars
A strange and, until recently, rare phenomenon has been witnessed in the leveraged loan market — pricing widening on deals. On Thursday Micro Focus chose only the minimum amount for the euro tranche within its $5.5bn loan package, prompting whispers among some observers that this hitherto red-hot market may have found its floor, and even rebounded off it.
“It feels like we’re at an inflection point on pricing at the 300bp mark — some deals have softened and demand does feel softer,” said one portfolio manager, adding that while CLOs have shown they can do deals below 400bp, “a 300bp level really doesn't work for them still, so you’re
...
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.