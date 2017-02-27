Former Barclays Asia boss to retire

Jones returned to London for a temporary job as vice-chairman earlier this year, with the intention of advising his successors running Barclays Asia-Pacific, Jaideep Khanna, chief executive of Barclays in India, and Reid Marsh, head of Asia-Pacific banking.Before taking over as Apac CEO, Jones was chief operating ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.