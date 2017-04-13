Watermark
DRB prices private student loan ABS

Darien Rowayton Bank on Thursday priced DRB 2017-A, a $307.45m private student loan ABS transaction, as the market for student loan deals picks up momentum in the second quarter.

  • By Max Adams
  • 13 Apr 2017

The deal, arranged by Credit Suisse and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, was priced at 90bp over Libor for its senior ‘A1’ tranche, at the wide end of guidance of 80bp-90bp. The ‘A2A’ class was priced at 40bp over euro dollar spot forwards; the class ...

