Rare container lease ABS enters pipeline

Shipping container leasing company Seaco Global is making a splash in the ABS primary market with a rare offering backed by leases on shipping containers.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 08:15 PM

Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisseare leading the $196m SEACO 2017-1 deal, which is expected to be priced price next week.

S&P Global Ratings has assigned a preliminary A rating to the deal's single tranche.

The last container deal to float through ABS primary was an ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 2,896 7 16.64
2 Citi 1,972 4 11.33
3 Societe Generale 1,506 3 8.65
4 Rabobank 1,413 2 8.12
5 Credit Suisse 1,221 4 7.01

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,433.88 76 12.99%
2 Citi 23,614.35 69 11.18%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 21,630.20 63 10.24%
4 JPMorgan 16,107.68 46 7.63%
5 Credit Suisse 12,216.35 32 5.78%