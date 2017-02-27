Rare container lease ABS enters pipeline

Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisseare leading the $196m SEACO 2017-1 deal, which is expected to be priced price next week.
S&P Global Ratings has assigned a preliminary A rating to the deal's single tranche.The last container deal to float through ABS primary was an ...
