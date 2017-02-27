CME to introduce Russell 2000 derivatives
CME Group will introduce a range of futures and options on the Russell 2000 index, a popular benchmark for tracking the small-cap segment of the US stock market.
The futures and options will start trading on July 10, with six contracts initially available : e-mini Russell 2000 futures, options on e-mini Russell 2000 futures, weekly options on e-mini Russell 2000 futures, end-of-month options on e-mini Russell 2000 futures, e-mini Russell 2000 growth index futures and e-mini Russell
...
