ABS investors divided over credit scoring overhaul

Recently announced plans by consumer credit reporting agencies Equifax, Experian and TransUnion to remove tax lien and civil judgement data from their credit reports have generated huge buzz in the market, but ABS investors are undecided on how the move will impact the credit quality of future deals.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 11:00 PM

The decision, which will be implemented on July 1, could potentially see credit scores of some consumers bumped up by 20-40 points.

“We believe the enhanced standards for public records carefully balance the concerns of consumers and regulators about public record accuracy while at the same time ensuring ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,758 6 12.24
2 Societe Generale 1,506 3 10.49
3 Rabobank 1,413 2 9.84
4 Morgan Stanley 1,151 4 8.02
5 Barclays 881 3 6.14

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,433.88 76 12.99%
2 Citi 23,614.35 69 11.18%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 21,630.20 63 10.24%
4 JPMorgan 16,107.68 46 7.63%
5 Credit Suisse 12,216.35 32 5.78%