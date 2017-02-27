Watermark
El Salvador to meet market at IMF after domestic default

Bond investors were sanguine on Central American sovereign El Salvador’s international bonds even as they took a battering in secondary markets this week in the wake of a default on domestic debt.

  • By Oliver West
  • 09:00 PM

Political wrangling that has afflicted El Salvador over recent years reached a head last week when its congress did not approve a financial package needed to make a $28.8m interest payment to local pension funds.

One bondholder told GlobalCapital that he understood the country had already approved forthcoming ...

