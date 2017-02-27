France gives SSA buyers new reason to worry as Asians back away
The French presidential election saga has taken another twist, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen’s chances slipping — but those of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, from the other extreme of the political spectrum, rising. Asian investors are pulling back from deals until the election hurdle is cleared, say issuers — but the rise of Mélenchon may also provide an earlier than expected relief rally.
With public sector issuance quiet before the Easter break, French agency Unédic surprised many by mandating on Monday for a 15 year trade — its longest ever deal — despite OATs taking a hit from the Mélenchon popularity jump. But both it and Austria — which also used
