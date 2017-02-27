EU to fast-track work on IFRS 9 transition

The new accounting standard is set to enter into force early 2018, and will apply immediately to EU banks. This will mechanically cut bank capital levels, because IFRS 9 means provisioning deteriorating loans based on lifetime expected losses, not one-year expected loss.Some market participants fear ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.