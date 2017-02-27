Monster book lets Saudi crank in pricing for sukuk

Guidance for the five year sukuk was revised to 105bp area from price talk of 115bp area, and to 145bp area for the 10 year from price talk of 155bp area.Saudi’s conventional 2021 bond was quoted at a Z-spread of 86bp while its 2026s bond was ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.