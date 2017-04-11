PE firm Black Toro backs Spanish ice cream merger

Farga, a family-owned company, is buying La Menorquina, a leading ice cream brand, from Grupo Kalise Menorquina, another family-owned group.
Black Toro has provided a €40m investment to Farga for the deal, it said on Monday.Farga plans to transfer all its production of its Farggi ice cream to Menorquina’s ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.