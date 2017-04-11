Funding Circle to stop property lending
UK based online lender Funding Circle will stop lending for property development by mid-2018, it said on Monday, as it looks to expand its core small business lending product to new international markets.
In a statement
, Funding Circle said it would wind down its property lending arm to concentrate on its core small business loan offering. Existing property loans will continue to be serviced and the business will meet facilities committed to over the next 12 to 18 months, it
