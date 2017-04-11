Watermark
Funding Circle to stop property lending

UK based online lender Funding Circle will stop lending for property development by mid-2018, it said on Monday, as it looks to expand its core small business lending product to new international markets.

  • By David Bell
  • 11 Apr 2017
In a statement, Funding Circle said it would wind down its property lending arm to concentrate on its core small business loan offering. Existing property loans will continue to be serviced and the business will meet facilities committed to over the next 12 to 18 months, it ...

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,758 6 12.24
2 Societe Generale 1,506 3 10.49
3 Rabobank 1,413 2 9.84
4 Morgan Stanley 1,151 4 8.02
5 Barclays 881 3 6.14

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,433.88 76 12.99%
2 Citi 23,614.35 69 11.18%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 21,630.20 63 10.24%
4 JPMorgan 16,107.68 46 7.63%
5 Credit Suisse 12,216.35 32 5.78%