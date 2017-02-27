Bain, Cinven victorious with €4.1bn Stada deal

The offer of €66 a share comprises a cash consideration of €65.28 a share plus a dividend of €0.72 a share. That makes a 48.9% premium to Frankfurt-listed Stada’s share price on December 9, the last day before rumours of a takeover bid surfaced.Net debt of €1.2bn ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.