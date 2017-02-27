Watermark
Go to Asia edition

PACE in crosshairs of GOP lawmakers

Republican senators Tom Cotton, Marco Rubio and John Boozman introduced legislation targeting the Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) program this week, which they say is aimed at protecting consumers from predatory lending.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 08:00 PM

The bill, titled Protecting Americans from Credit Exploitation (PACE) Act, would require lenders to disclose loan level information in adherence with the Truth in Lending Act (TILA).   

In the mortgage market, lenders are legally required to inform borrowers about the true cost of their mortgage loans, including ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

GlobalCapital European securitization league table

Rank Lead Manager/Arranger Total Volume $m No. of Deals Share % by Volume
View full table
1 Societe Generale 1,506 3 11.66
2 Rabobank 1,413 2 10.94
3 Morgan Stanley 1,151 4 8.91
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) 1,131 4 8.76
5 Barclays 881 3 6.82

Bookrunners of Global Structured Finance

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 27,433.88 76 12.99%
2 Citi 23,614.35 69 11.18%
3 Wells Fargo Securities 21,630.20 63 10.24%
4 JPMorgan 16,107.68 46 7.63%
5 Credit Suisse 12,216.35 32 5.78%