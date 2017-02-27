PACE in crosshairs of GOP lawmakers

The bill, titled Protecting Americans from Credit Exploitation (PACE) Act, would require lenders to disclose loan level information in adherence with the Truth in Lending Act (TILA).In the mortgage market, lenders are legally required to inform borrowers about the true cost of their mortgage loans, including ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.