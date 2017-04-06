The Brexit bounce: Gilt rally drives borrowers to sterling
The sterling corporate debt market had a rip-roaring week with £1.4bn of debt printed as issuers looked to take advantage of the surprise rally in Gilts since the UK officially began the process of leaving the European Union by triggering Article 50 last week.
Volkswagen was the highlight with its first sterling deal since it was wrapped up in an emissions scandal in September 2015, though a £250m 12 year trade from Deutsche Telekom and a £300m 40 year debut from the University of Southampton (see separate story
) ensured the
...
