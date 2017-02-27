Watermark
Deutsche ends above rights price, Amundi gets €1.4bn

Deutsche Bank shares closed on Thursday April 6 at €15.68, well above the €11.65 subscription price in its €8bn rights issue, for which subscription closed that day.

  • By Jon Hay
  • 08:00 PM

On Wednesday, French asset manager Amundi announced it had won strong oversubscription on its €1.4bn one-for-five rights issue, to finance its acquisition of Pioneer Investments from UniCredit for €3.545bn.

Deutsche’s one-for-two rights issue, announced on March 5 after many months of speculation, is designed to raise its common ...

