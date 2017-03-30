Asia IPOs: ING Life opens; V3 Group, Henan Jinma file

South Korea’s fifth-largest insurer is looking to float 33.5m shares on the Kospi. It is offering the stock at a range of W31,500-W40,000 apiece, giving it proceeds of W1.1tr-W1.3tr.
The deal roadshow is set to finish on April 21, with the domestic public offering set for April 27-28....
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.