Dar Al-Arkan prints HY sukuk ahead of sovereign

The borrower held an extensive non-deal roadshow in Europe, the Middle East and Asia before deciding to push ahead with the trade in what are undoubtedly buoyant markets.Dar Al-Arkan has two outstanding bonds, a $450m 5.75% 2018 and a $400m 6.5% 2019 which was trading at ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.