Sell-downs in Imax China and Kakao Corp fetch $278m

CMC Capital Partners and FountainVest Partners opened books via sole bookrunner Bank of America Merrill Lynch on Wednesday evening for 20.8m shares in Imax China, marketed at HK$39.72-HK$40.52 apiece. This was a discount of 3.1%-5% to the last close of HK$41.80.The trade, which represented the vendors’ collective ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.