Two keep Argentina supply flowing

Credit card issuer Tarjeta Naranja set initial price thoughts for an inaugural $250m five year amortising peso linked note at Badlar plus 375bp area.
The senior unsecured deal, which will have a coupon floor of 15%, will amortise via three equal annual payments, starting in 2020.
