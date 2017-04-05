Markit prepping agency CRT index
Data and index provider, Markit, is in talks with players in the agency credit risk transfer (CRT) sector to develop a tradeable index that tracks the performance of outstanding CAS and STACR bonds issued by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The company is still in early talks with the market and is in the process of deciding what form the index should take. Nicholas Godec, assistant vice president at Markit, said that one option being considered is to style the index after the company’s iBoxx series of indices,
...
