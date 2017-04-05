Cross River Bank sues state of Colorado

The suit, file on April 3, follows Administrator of Colorado’s Uniform Consumer Credit Code Julie Meade’s lawsuit against Marlette Funding in January, in an attempt to ban the online consumer loan platform from collecting on loans originated by Cross River and sold to Marlette.“The administrator directly challenges ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.