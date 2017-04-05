Watermark
Cross River Bank sues state of Colorado

New Jersey-based Cross River Bank filed a declaratory judgment action against the state of Colorado this week, looking to protect its ability to extend credit and sell loans across the country.

  • By Sasha Padbidri
  • 05 Apr 2017

The suit, file on April 3, follows Administrator of Colorado’s Uniform Consumer Credit Code Julie Meade’s lawsuit against Marlette Funding in January, in an attempt to ban the online consumer loan platform from collecting on loans originated by Cross River and sold to Marlette.

“The administrator directly challenges ...

