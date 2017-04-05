Watermark
Private equity mortgage exits heat up with Irish NPL deal

A Lone Star fund has launched a new securitization backed by non-performing Irish mortgage originated by Bank of Scotland, the second deal backed by Irish legacy assets to emerge this week as private equity firms look to exit post-crisis mortgage investments in Europe’s periphery.

  By David Bell
  05 Apr 2017

The Lone Star fund, LSF IX Investments, has mandated Morgan Stanley as sole arranger and lead manager on the deal, which is backed by a €419.8m pool of non-performing Irish mortgages originated by Bank of Scotland with average of 11 years seasoning.

Lone Star is looking ...

