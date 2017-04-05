Watermark
Cov-lite not yet a problem for EU CLOs, but recovery data unclear

Speakers at the IMN Investors’ Conference on European CLOs and Leveraged Loans, held in London on Wednesday, said that ‘covenant lite’ loans in CLOs are not yet a problem for the market, but warned the audience that recovery rates have yet to be truly tested.

  • By Sam Kerr
  • 05 Apr 2017

Panellists said that although data on cov-lite recovery rates is scarce, other factors are offsetting market exposure to loans with looser terms.

Graham Rainbow, managing director at Alcentra, said that although cov-lite loans were becoming “the new normal”, high levels of liquidity in the market has given managers ...

