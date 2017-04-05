Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Euro corporate market shows signs of wear

The corporate bond market in euros market is still pumping out trades, but there are small cracks starting to show in the market after a bumper March issuance window.

  • By Michael Turner
  • 05 Apr 2017

In France, toll road operator Autoroutes du Sud looks like it will cough up around a 10bp premium for a €500m nine year transaction.

The A3/A- rated borrower will price its deal in a 3bp range either side of of mid-swaps plus 55bp. A banker ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

All Corporate Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 43,652.42 196 3.58%
2 Citi 39,871.23 189 3.27%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 36,186.49 188 2.97%
4 Deutsche Bank 34,391.46 136 2.82%
5 Barclays 30,725.35 129 2.52%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,063.23 39 10.44%
2 Deutsche Bank 7,581.17 26 7.87%
3 Barclays 7,452.71 29 7.73%
4 Citi 6,359.33 30 6.60%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,938.68 31 6.16%

Bookrunners of European HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Deutsche Bank 2,542.35 21 5.18%
2 Citi 2,517.98 12 5.13%
3 JPMorgan 2,141.79 16 4.36%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,908.90 13 3.89%
5 Barclays 1,669.70 12 3.40%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated HY Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 JPMorgan 12,214.51 86 12.12%
2 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 9,891.30 80 9.81%
3 Citi 9,372.27 62 9.30%
4 Goldman Sachs 7,529.63 51 7.47%
5 Credit Suisse 6,129.63 44 6.08%

Bookrunners of European Corporate IG Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 BNP Paribas 10,979.56 42 9.02%
2 Citi 8,715.78 34 7.16%
3 Deutsche Bank 8,354.58 27 6.86%
4 Barclays 6,669.09 26 5.48%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 5,964.95 31 4.90%