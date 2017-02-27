Sterling stars in vigorous corporate bond market
Corporate bond issuers in Europe were making up for lost time with a slew of deals on Wednesday, after a sluggish start this week with just one deal for Renault’s finance arm RCI Banque on Monday. Books are big and deals are tightening strongly in bookbuild.
Interestingly, sterling issuance has revived, after UK prime minister Theresa May triggered Article 50 last week. Deutsche Telekom, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, issued a £250m 12 year bond at 120bp over the 6% 2028 Gilt on Tuesday, while Southampton University (Aa2) made its bond market debut the same day with
