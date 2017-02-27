Watermark
Solid demand for risk as EM bull charges on

Even as South Africa and Halkbank prove that idiosyncratic risks are ever present in in emerging market bonds, conditions remain beyond syndicate bankers wildest dreams. That is good news for the bulging pipeline.

  • By Virginia Furness
  • 12:00 PM

Most noteworthy perhaps is Saudi Arabia, which will start investor meetings for its long awaited debut international sukuk on Sunday. A Reg S dual tranche five and 10 year sukuk will follow.

Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan are joint global co-ordinators with BNP ...

Global Syndicated Loan Volume

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 13 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 67,778.97 227 13.16%
2 JPMorgan 52,330.31 164 10.16%
3 Barclays 30,137.66 109 5.85%
4 Wells Fargo Securities 27,812.92 137 5.40%
5 Citi 26,407.69 97 5.13%

Bookrunners of Middle East and Africa Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 HSBC 2,975.00 4 37.12%
2 Citi 1,851.69 3 23.10%
3 JPMorgan 1,463.08 3 18.26%
4 National Bank of Abu Dhabi PJSC 325.73 2 4.06%
5 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 227.00 1 2.83%

Bookrunners of European Leveraged Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 27 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 5,003.18 13 8.74%
2 Deutsche Bank 4,881.33 25 8.53%
3 JPMorgan 4,826.81 11 8.44%
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 4,337.47 13 7.58%
5 BNP Paribas 3,160.34 16 5.52%

Bookrunners of European Marketed Syndicated Loans

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 18,126.24 25 13.31%
2 Deutsche Bank 16,961.98 26 12.46%
3 HSBC 13,854.03 26 10.17%
4 JPMorgan 5,343.18 17 3.92%
5 Citi 5,119.67 16 3.76%

Syndicated Loan Revenue - EMEA

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
  • Last updated
  • 18 Apr 2016
1 HSBC 35.45 69 6.71%
2 BNP Paribas 31.67 78 5.99%
3 ING 31.21 74 5.90%
4 Citi 22.60 36 4.27%
5 Deutsche Bank 21.89 32 4.14%