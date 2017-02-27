Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Santander pushes non-preferred drive into dollars

Banco Santander ratcheted pricing in on three tranches of non-preferred senior debt on Tuesday, raising $2.5bn in its first dollar-denominated deal in the format.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 12:00 PM

Santander put out initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus 220bp area on the $1bn 10 year non-preferred senior bond, which was the longest dated tranche on offer.

But the issuer was able to revise pricing by 20bp, through guidance of 205bp area, to establish a final ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 HSBC 4,481.35 18 6.31%
2 Commerzbank Group 4,025.24 24 5.67%
3 UniCredit 3,896.39 27 5.49%
4 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,839.27 16 5.41%
5 LBBW 3,832.35 17 5.40%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 03 Apr 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 35,449.67 139 7.74%
2 Morgan Stanley 34,987.32 115 7.64%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,660.24 106 6.26%
4 JPMorgan 26,590.60 127 5.80%
5 Citi 25,441.59 152 5.55%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 26,910.55 117 10.43%
2 Morgan Stanley 26,513.96 80 10.27%
3 JPMorgan 22,403.65 95 8.68%
4 Citi 22,276.51 122 8.63%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 21,719.86 89 8.41%

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 04 Apr 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,598.86 14 9.33%
2 LBBW 3,164.12 11 8.20%
3 BNP Paribas 2,664.21 9 6.91%
4 Commerzbank Group 2,654.38 10 6.88%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,428.94 10 6.30%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,871.94 10 10.56%
2 BNP Paribas 2,621.82 10 9.64%
3 Barclays 2,342.82 7 8.62%
4 HSBC 2,079.93 15 7.65%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,926.69 12 7.09%