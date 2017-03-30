Kosep powers up for new dollar deal

Joint bookrunners Citi, HSBC and UBS launched the Reg S notes at the 110bp over US Treasuries area on Wednesday morning local time.
The senior notes will be listed in Singapore, and are expected to be rated Aa2/AA, in line with the issuer.
