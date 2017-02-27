Watermark
DTCC hires new equity clearing manager

The former chief operating officer of the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), Michael McClain, has joined the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) as general manager of equity clearing.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 05:00 PM

He will lead day-to-day business operations and strategic initiatives while reporting to the head of clearing agency services, Murray Pozmanter.

McClain said: “I couldn’t think of a more exciting time to join DTCC than right now. The firm is at the forefront of so many important industry ...

