CFTC names first intelligence officer

The new market intelligence unit of the CFTC was only established in March, so Busch will be the first holder of this position. He will report directly to the chairman, and will commence his duties on April 10.The new unit has been created out of ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.