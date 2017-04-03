Nodal Clear wins ESMA approval

ESMA's approval of Nodal Clearing comes under European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).Under EMIR, third-country CCPs must receive recognition from ESMA to be deemed a qualifying central counterparty. Once received, this potentially allows European bank affiliated clearing members to receive favourable capital treatment for their exposures arising ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.