Nodal Clear wins ESMA approval

Nodal Clear, the clearing house subsidiary of Nodal Exchange, has been recognised by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) as a third-country central counterparty.

  • By GlobalCapital
  • 03 Apr 2017

ESMA's approval of Nodal Clearing comes under European Markets Infrastructure Regulation (EMIR).

Under EMIR, third-country CCPs must receive recognition from ESMA to be deemed a qualifying central counterparty. Once received, this potentially allows European bank affiliated clearing members to receive favourable capital treatment for their exposures arising ...

