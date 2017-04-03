Euronext looks beyond Clearnet with ICE clearing deal
Euronext spurned the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) on Monday by completing a preliminary agreement with Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Clear Netherlands that will provide the European exchange's clearing services in commodity and financial derivatives for the next ten years.
The signing of the heads of terms document puts pressure on the LSE, which had previously promised to sell its French clearing arm LCH.Clearnet SA to Euronext, following a tie-up with Deutsche Börse. The Amsterdam-based stock exchange has a clearing agreement with Clearnet that lasts until December 31,
...
