Watermark
Go to Asia edition

Investors grab vanilla senior as BBVA, CBA take fives

BBVA and Commonwealth Bank of Australia were both targeting the five year part of the maturity curve on Monday, tapping into good demand in the vanilla senior debt market.

  • By Tyler Davies
  • 01:15 PM

Spain’s BBVA clocked up more than €3.25bn in orders for its €1.5bn five year senior bond, which the issuer was selling in floating rate format.

Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA, Crédit Agricole, Commerzbank, HSBC and UniCredit set a final ...

Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.

Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com

Or sign up for a trial to gain full access to the entire site for a limited period.

Free Trial
Log in

Corporate access

To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.

Bookrunners of Global Covered Bonds

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 HSBC 4,036.16 16 6.04%
2 Commerzbank Group 4,025.24 24 6.02%
3 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,839.27 16 5.74%
4 LBBW 3,832.35 17 5.73%
5 UniCredit 3,441.32 25 5.15%

Bookrunners of Global FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • Today
1 Goldman Sachs 35,449.67 139 7.74%
2 Morgan Stanley 34,987.32 115 7.64%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 28,660.24 106 6.26%
4 JPMorgan 26,590.60 127 5.80%
5 Citi 25,441.59 152 5.55%

Bookrunners of Dollar Denominated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 21 Mar 2017
1 Goldman Sachs 22,807.51 94
2 Morgan Stanley 21,009.07 69
3 JPMorgan 19,370.83 76
4 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 19,244.14 67
5 Citi 18,801.67 99

Bookrunners of Euro Denominated Covered Bond Above €500m

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 SG Corporate & Investment Banking 3,598.86 14 4.70%
2 LBBW 3,164.12 11 4.13%
3 Commerzbank Group 2,654.38 10 3.46%
4 BNP Paribas 2,465.63 8 3.22%
5 Credit Agricole CIB 2,428.94 10 3.17%

Global FIG Revenue

Rank Lead Manager Amount $m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 02 May 2016
1 Morgan Stanley 365.83 497 7.62%
2 JPMorgan 332.66 618 6.92%
3 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 299.89 590 6.24%
4 Goldman Sachs 276.71 375 5.76%
5 Citi 264.54 592 5.51%

Bookrunners of European Subordinated FIG

Rank Lead Manager Amount €m No of issues Share %
View full table
For detailed analysis: Dealogic
  • Last updated
  • 28 Mar 2017
1 Credit Suisse 2,871.94 10 10.56%
2 BNP Paribas 2,621.82 10 9.64%
3 Barclays 2,342.82 7 8.62%
4 HSBC 2,079.93 15 7.65%
5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 1,926.69 12 7.09%