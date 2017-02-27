Investors grab vanilla senior as BBVA, CBA take fives

Spain’s BBVA clocked up more than €3.25bn in orders for its €1.5bn five year senior bond, which the issuer was selling in floating rate format.Lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA, Crédit Agricole, Commerzbank, HSBC and UniCredit set a final ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.