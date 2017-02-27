Watermark
S+B tests HY’s steel for further refis

Swiss steelmaker Schmolz + Bickenbach opened the euro high yield market on Monday with a sub-benchmark sized deal set to extend March’s stream of opportunistic refinancing deals.

  By Victor Jimenez
  01:25 PM

S+B began a three day roadshow for €200m of five year non-call two senior secured notes with B2/B+ ratings. The jaunt should confirm that high yield investors are willing to support more refinancing deals in April, said a banker on the deal.

Out of the six issuers ...

