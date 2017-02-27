Watermark
Galenica Santé’s IPO increases in size after strong demand

Galenica Santé, the Swiss retail pharmacies unit of Galenica Group, has increased the size of its IPO and is on track to price the deal at the top end of its initial range.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 12:00 PM

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and UBS are global co-ordinators.

Due to strong demand during bookbuild, the base size of the all secondary IPO will now be 42.4m shares, up from 37.5m shares. The size of the greenshoe has also been increased from 5.6m shares to 6.36m shares.

