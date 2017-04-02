Colombia's 4G programme unscathed by Odebrecht, says FDN

In December last year, Odebrecht admitted paying $788m of
bribes in 12 different countries.
FDN is co-ordinating the 4G programme’s roughly $18bn of
financing, of which $4.5bn has already been raised through a mixture of local
and international bank debt, local and international bond issues, and lending
tickets provided by FDN itself.
Despite both Odebrecht and fellow Brazilian Andrade
Gutierrez having looked at the projects in the past, no Brazilian firms
participated in any 4G road building concessions, meaning the issue has not
“directly contaminated” the programme, according to Daniel Velandia, chief
economist at Credicorp.
It was, however, a majority shareholder in the concessionaire
of an existing road project in Colombia known as Ruta del Sol. This concession
has been cancelled, will be liquidated imminently, and the government has
targeted May for the retendering of the contract.
Colombian banks had lent around $800m to Ruta del Sol,
raising worries that the their appetite for lending to similar projects may be
diminished.
“We are assuming that local banks will be more stringent,
and triple check before any disbursements of money,” said Velandia. “But so far
everything has been very well managed, and we are confident — even if the
execution of projects takes a little longer.”
Del Valle admitted that it was clear that local bank
exposure to the Ruta del Sol project had affected the “mood” among Colombia’s
lenders. But the liquidation will allow for banks to begin to be repaid and
should reassure them about future projects.
“Banks are concerned and are putting pressure on the
government to ensure a fast and fair solution, and I feel the government is
doing this,” said the CEO.
Colombian banks provided around 48% of the $4.5bn financing
to the eight projects closed in the first round, with a further 25% coming from
foreign lenders.
“With international banks it has been a much smoother
process,” said del Valle. “They see the whole world, and they can see that
Colombia is becoming faster and more transparent in resolving these issues.
“They also see the determination of the government to give
solutions that are rational and effective.”
FDN to underwrite
Meanwhile, FDN is busy working on financing packages for the
next round of projects, and expects 12 or 14 of the 24 remaining deals to reach
their financial close this year, mostly in the second half.
And del Valle says that FDN, which directly provided around
7% of the financing to the first eight projects, will be more active in the
second round. The development bank’s proportion of the financing will increase,
with last year’s capitalisation, using proceeds from the government’s sale of
energy company Isagen, having roughly doubled its lending capacity.
But the bank will be particularly more visible on those
deals that include bond components.
“Previously we were passive, just providing credit
enhancements to the bonds,” said del Valle. “This time we will participate as
an underwriter and support the bond allocation process, moving from backstage
to the front seat alongside the leading investment banks.”
Some 22% of the financing for the first eight projects came
from capital markets, thanks to two deals — led by Goldman Sachs — for the
Pacifico 3 and Costera projects, and del Valle would like to see “one or two
bonds, at least” in the next round.
“We know that as the 4G programme evolves our role has to
increase,” he says. “We think we will have more impact by having more control,
and we also need to build our credentials as co-leaders and co-structurers.”