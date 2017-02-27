Watermark
CFTC fines and bans bank traders for spoofing

The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission has settled a charge of spoofing in the US Treasury futures market with two Citigroup traders.

  By GlobalCapital
  05:25 PM

Stephen Gola has been fined $350,000 and Jonathan Brims $200,000 for settling charges of spoofing brought against them by the CFTC. After each trader has paid this penalty, both will be banned from trading for six months.

Gola and Brims were found to have conducted the spoofing activity, by ...

