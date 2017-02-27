Watermark
ESMA publishes tape rules

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) today issued regulatory technical standards (RTS) governing the scope of consolidated tape for derivatives and non-equity financial instruments.

  • By Costas Mourselas
  • 04:45 PM

The standards, which will accompany the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), specify the possibilities for consolidated tape providers (CTPs) to specialise in specific asset classes.

These tape providers will collect post trade information published by trading venues and approved publication arrangements (APAs) and make it available ...

