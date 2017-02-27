ESMA publishes tape rules

The standards, which will accompany the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), specify the possibilities for consolidated tape providers (CTPs) to specialise in specific asset classes.These tape providers will collect post trade information published by trading venues and approved publication arrangements (APAs) and make it available ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.