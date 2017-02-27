Watermark
Ambea trades up 10% on debut, but Italy's UniEuro shrinks IPO to sell

Two more European IPOs reached conclusions on Friday. That of Ambea was heavily oversubscribed, while UniEuro's had to be shrunk and restructured to get it over the line.

  • By Aidan Gregory
  • 03:15 PM

Shares in Ambea, the Swedish health and social care homes group, traded up 10% from its offer price on Friday after it made its debut on Nasdaq Stockholm after its Skr3bn (€208m) IPO.

Carnegie and Nordea were global coordinators, while Danske Bank was bookrunner. Sundling Wärn Partners ...

