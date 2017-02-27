Ambea trades up 10% on debut, but Italy's UniEuro shrinks IPO to sell

Shares in Ambea, the Swedish health and social care homes group, traded up 10% from its offer price on Friday after it made its debut on Nasdaq Stockholm after its Skr3bn (€208m) IPO.Carnegie and Nordea were global coordinators, while Danske Bank was bookrunner. Sundling Wärn Partners ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.