Yorkshire BS lines up comeback covered for Q2

Yorkshire Building Society finished a roadshow for the new six year covered bond on Friday, having spent much of the week meeting investors ahead of the deal.The UK issuer will look to launch the new transaction next week, when it could kick-start covered bond issuance in the second ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.