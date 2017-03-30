Hesteel smelts $500m on the back of commodities recovery

Formerly known as Hebei Iron & Steel Group Co, Hesteel — or Hegang — was the world’s second-largest steel producer in 2015 in terms of crude steel output.The issuer met Reg S investors earlier this week, when representatives from the company explained its operations and the current ...
Please take a trial or subscribe to access this content.
Contact Mark Goodes to discuss your access: mark.goodes@globalcapital.com
Corporate access
To discuss GlobalCapital access for your entire department or company please contact our subscriptions sales team at: subs@globalcapital.com or find out more online here.