Arcos Dorados leaves investors hungry with blow-out LM
The largest McDonald’s franchise operator in the world attracted a super-sized $2bn of demand for a deal of just $265m on Thursday as investors said the allocation bun fight left them wanting more Big Mac bonds.
Arcos Dorados, which operates McDonald’s franchises across Latin America, announced initial price thoughts of 6.5% area for a new 10 year
deal after a roadshow,
but had evidently underestimated
...
